Iwobi nominated for Everton goal of the month award

Nigerian star Alex Iwobi has been nominated for Everton’s Goal of the Month for October.

Iwobi’s stunning strike in the Toffees 2-1 defeat against Manchester United on October 9 is nominated along eight others.

Nigerian-born youngster, Francis Okoronkwo is also in the running for the award.

Okoronkwo’s effort in Everton’s U-21 6-3 victory against Manchester City in a Premier League 2 clash also made the shortlist.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Anthony Gordon, Tom Cannon, Lucy Graham, Dwight Neal and Charlie Whitaker are also nominated for the award.

Iwobi has scored one goal and provided six assists in 14 appearances across for Everton this season in what has been a renaissance under Frank Lampard.

Upon voting, fans will be entered into a prize draw to win a photo of the goal signed by the Goal of the Month winner.

