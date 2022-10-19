Iwobi aims to emulate Uncle Jay Jay Okocha

Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi wants to emulate his ‘uncle’ Jay-Jay Okocha and become a role model for youngsters.

The Nigeria international has overcome a difficult start to his career at Goodison Park and is the player who has arguably flourished the most since Frank Lampard took over in January.

Okocha lit up the Premier League during his time with Bolton Wanderers.

The former Super Eagles captain also dazzled on the international scene playing a key role in the side that conquered the continent at the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia.

And Iwobi, 26, is aware that a few youngsters are looking up to him presently, and he is hoping he could inspire the next generation the way Okocha spurred him on to greater heights.

“He (Okocha) was an entertaining player to watch, and the skills he used to do were outrageous skills that you only really see freestylers do, “ Iwobi told The Independent.

“So, yeah, hopefully the younger viewers will learn a bit more about him and understand why I chuck in some skills too.

“I mean, that’s what kids want to see, you know – people having fun. He was a fun guy to watch.

“Sometimes I feel like I’m just that same kid that wants to express myself and play football, but when I do realise that ‘Wow, I have an influence on kids’. It’s mad. I just want to put positive things out there for them.

“It’s nice that kids look up to me and try to imitate me and play like me because I was once that kid who used to look up to my uncle.”

