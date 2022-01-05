I’ve Been in Their Faces for 2 Years Without Help ~ Ka3na Jones Brags

Ka3na Jones is never modest about her achievements and today, she is reminding everyone that she still gets traction even after almost 2 years since appearing on Big Brother Naija.

The reality TV star and mother of one who is currently away in the UK for the holidays took her first bragging for 2022 to her Instagram stories.

Ka3na Jones stated that she has remained in everyone’s facecs for almost 2 years without any support from colleagues or persons as she continues bagging her deals and winning.

She added that not many people can handle being alone like she can as this is a special power and went further to add that no one on the streets of social media can run shoulders with her.

“So proud of ME right now #2022 I’m chilling out as the only BOSSLADY,” she added.

