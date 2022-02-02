“I’ve Been in Love With Ya for A Long time”, Vic O Tells DJ Cuppy

Vic O is making sure to shoot his shot at DJ Cuppy now that she has publicly announced that she is single.

The rapper christened Victor Odu took to Instagram to profess his eternal love for the billionaire heiress following her lamentation about being single while Rihanna has gotten pregnant.

Vic O revealed that DJ Cuppy knows that he has been in love with her for a longtime as she’s everything he wants in a woman. He urged her to make it happen while asking her if she loved his style, his looks and physical features.

He added that he if they had met physically, he would have proposed to her already without wasting time and would give up everything just to be with her.

