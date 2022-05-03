I’ve Become the Knight in Shining Armour,” Toke Makinwa Says on New Relationship Expectations

Toke Makinwa is that girl and therefore has some serious expectations concerning her romantic relationships.

The media personality and businesswoman revealed that she has become the knight in shining armour she was waiting around for to come and save her hence, it’ll take a lot for a man to get her attention.

Makinwa noted that she is so empowered and can now do for herself things she thought she needed a man to do for her so the bar is set extremely high.

Toke Makinwa noted that it’ll take a lot to impress her because she has saved herself so many times I’m this lifetime for her to give up her peace and comfort for a man.

“You’ve got to bring me the moon, better still evacuate the earth and give it to me,” she said.





