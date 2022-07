Ivanka Trump has taken to her social media to mourn the passing of her mother, Ivana Trump, following news of her death.

The daughter of former president Donald Trump, took to her Instagram page to share some photos of her late mother, Ivana who died at the age of 73.

Ivanka stated that she was heartbroken by the passing of her mum who was brilliant, charming, passionate and wickedly funny. She added that she would miss her forever and keep her memory alive in her heart.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...