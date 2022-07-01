‘It’s the biggest fight card of the year’ – Adesanya on Cannonier fight

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has described his forthcoming fight against Jared Cannonier as his biggest fight card of the year.

Both fighters will face each other at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas early Sunday morning, Nigerian time.

UFC 256 will be Adesanya’s sixth title defence since winning the belt against Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 236 in 2019.

Since then he has recorded wins over Robert Whittaker(twice), Yoel Romero, Paulo Costa and Marvin Vettori.

Adesanya’s UFC record stands at 22 wins with just one loss while his opponent, Cannonier has 15 victories to go along with five defeats.

As the defending champion and the headline fighter at the event, Adesanya sounded optimistic, stating that the pressure and expectations only spur him on.

“I like to live up to the challenge and if you go on my ‘FreeStyleBender’ YouTube page, me and Alex [Volkanovski] had a breakdown, and we didn’t skip a fight because it’s stacked-literally.

“This is the biggest fight card of the year. We have to show out. That’s what it is. We have to show out, and you know when it’s time to show up, I show off.” Adesanya said.

