“It’s Okay to Lose Your Trust and Love for God,” Tonto Dikeh Says

Tonto Dikeh is trying to get out of the abyss of the grief of losing her step-mother and it has pretty hard on her.

The actress and mother of one who noted that the pain hurts really deep and she might not be able to forgive God for this particular event got some things off her chest via her Instagram page.

Tonto Dikeh noted that it’s okay to feel dejected and lose your trust and love for God as he created man with the freedom of choice so folks are allowed to do whatever rocks their boat.

She noted that she woke up with some dangerous thoughts like if heaven is real and such.

And for folks triggered by her post, she reminded them that God can defend himself by reaching out to her and while she deals with her issue they could press the unfollow button.

