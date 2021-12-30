Thursday, December 30, 2021
It’s Okay to Feel Weak ~ Saskay Says After Breaking Down in Tears Over Her New Life

It is still taking a lot for Saskay to get used to the new life she has, after her stint on reality TV propelled her to celebrity status.

The artist and Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate shared how she was frustrated with herself after things didn’t pan out like she wanted.

Saskay revealed that she has tried to put up an IG post but it wasn’t quite working for her and had broken down in tears, frustrated with the situation.

She noted that in that moment, she realised just how scared she was of her new reality and added that it was okay to feel weak and fail especially when starting something new.

