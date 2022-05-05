Thursday, May 5, 2022
It’s not possible – Aguero reveals Messi’s reaction to Madrid’s third goal

Manchester City legend, Sergio Aguero has revealed a text message he received from Paris Saint-Germain superstar Lionel Messi shortly after Real Madrid’s vital third goal against Pep Guardiola’s side in the Champions League semi-final second leg tie on Wednesday night.

Despite losing 4-3 in the first leg coming into the second leg, Real Madrid managed to qualify for the Champions League final after beating Man City 3-1.

A late double from Rodrygo took the tie to extra-time before Karim Benzema sealed the last-gasp victory from the spot as they advanced to the final on a 6-5 aggregate win.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men will now face Liverpool in the Champions League final in Paris later this month.

However, during a live stream with former Man City striker, Carlos Tevez, Aguero said, as reported by SPORTbible: “Leo [Messi] sent me a message after Real Madrid’s third goal: ‘It’s a joke, it’s not possible’.”

Messi may have parted ways with his boyhood club Barcelona, but he still clearly hates seeing their arch-rivals Real Madrid win.

