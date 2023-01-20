It’s Nigerians’ turn to take back their country – Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi says he is committed to the New Nigeria Project through competence, capacity, and compassion for all-round development.

Obi stated this at the party rally held in Minna, the Niger State Capital on Thursday.

The former Anambra State governor promised to birth a New Nigeria by providing solutions to poverty, unemployment and security challenges bedeviling the country, saying it is time to move the country from consumption to production.

He also said the turnaround of the country would start from Niger State which its agrarian nature is capable of feeding the whole nation.

Obi explained that the party if given the mandate would do things differently to get better results for Nigerians to live a fulfilling life.

Other party stalwarts at the rally urged LP supporters to take their destinies in their hands by voting Obi, noting that this year’s elections should not be based on ethnicity, tribe or religion but competence.

The LP presidential candidate and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, had earlier held a town hall with women and youths in the North Central state.

