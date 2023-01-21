Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

It’s Jihad against Christians – IPOB reacts to killing of Niger Priest

News

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has while condemning the barbaric murder of an Igbo Catholic Priest, Rev Fr. Isaac Achi of Saint Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Kafin Koro Community in Paikoro Local Government Area of Niger State by Fulani terrorists in the Northern part of Nigeria, said the killing was another form of jihad.

IPOB in a statement on Friday by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said: “The Fulani herdsmen invaded the community at about 1:00 a.m. on Sunday and began shooting indiscriminately.”

The group further said: “It was reported clearly that the Fulani terrorists burnt down the building where Rev. Fr Achi hid when they couldn’t gain access to abduct him. Even when the church members alerted Nigeria Security Agencies during the attack, they refused to come to his help and rescue.

“It’s imperative for Christians in Nigeria to understand that Fulani agenda with tacit support from Fulani controlled Government of Nigeria has an agenda to forcefully Islamize and Fulanize this country, Nigeria.”

IPOB described the burning alive of the Igbo Catholic Priest as not only barbaric but also an affront to Igbo Nation and Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

IPOB warned that the killing of Ndigbo in the North must not continue.

The group called on the Catholic Church and Nigeria Christians, in general not to allow the constant intimidation and killing of Christians to continue.

Latest

News

Banks to pay N1m daily over old Naira notes – Emefiele

0
The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN,...
Politics

2023: Obi to win by landslide – Survey

0
A global collective of Nigerian professionals (with diverse political...
Politics

In fresh feud, Wike threatens to cancel Atiku’s campaign venue

0
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom  Wike, has threatened to cancel...
Sports

Chelsea sign Madueke from PSV

0
Premier League giants Chelsea have announced the signing of...

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Banks to pay N1m daily over old Naira notes – Emefiele

0
The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN,...
Politics

2023: Obi to win by landslide – Survey

0
A global collective of Nigerian professionals (with diverse political...
Politics

In fresh feud, Wike threatens to cancel Atiku’s campaign venue

0
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom  Wike, has threatened to cancel...
Sports

Chelsea sign Madueke from PSV

0
Premier League giants Chelsea have announced the signing of...
Politics

BREAKING: PDP suspends Nnamani over anti-party activities

0
The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Banks to pay N1m daily over old Naira notes – Emefiele

Emmanuel Offor -
The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele has slammed commercial banks for not issuing the new naira notes. Emefiele warned that...
Read more

2023: Obi to win by landslide – Survey

Emmanuel Offor -
A global collective of Nigerian professionals (with diverse political persuasions) committed to good governance through superior values and public enlightenment has said that its...
Read more

In fresh feud, Wike threatens to cancel Atiku’s campaign venue

Emmanuel Offor -
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom  Wike, has threatened to cancel the approval for the use of Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt for the campaign...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: