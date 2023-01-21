It’s Jihad against Christians – IPOB reacts to killing of Niger Priest

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has while condemning the barbaric murder of an Igbo Catholic Priest, Rev Fr. Isaac Achi of Saint Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Kafin Koro Community in Paikoro Local Government Area of Niger State by Fulani terrorists in the Northern part of Nigeria, said the killing was another form of jihad.

IPOB in a statement on Friday by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said: “The Fulani herdsmen invaded the community at about 1:00 a.m. on Sunday and began shooting indiscriminately.”

The group further said: “It was reported clearly that the Fulani terrorists burnt down the building where Rev. Fr Achi hid when they couldn’t gain access to abduct him. Even when the church members alerted Nigeria Security Agencies during the attack, they refused to come to his help and rescue.

“It’s imperative for Christians in Nigeria to understand that Fulani agenda with tacit support from Fulani controlled Government of Nigeria has an agenda to forcefully Islamize and Fulanize this country, Nigeria.”

IPOB described the burning alive of the Igbo Catholic Priest as not only barbaric but also an affront to Igbo Nation and Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

IPOB warned that the killing of Ndigbo in the North must not continue.

The group called on the Catholic Church and Nigeria Christians, in general not to allow the constant intimidation and killing of Christians to continue.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...