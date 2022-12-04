“It’s His Choice”, Pete Edochie Says of Yul’s Marriage to Judy Austin

Pete Edochie has shared his thoughts on his son, Yul Edochie’s decision to take his mistress as a second wife.

The veteran Nollywood actor spoke on this during a fresh interview with Vanguard newspaper.

The older Edochie shared that though he didn’t feel good about the decision, it was the latter’s choice to make.

“I didn’t feel good, but like I said, I’m a Christian and I read the Bible. Solomon, with 700 wives and 300 concubines, was branded a man of wisdom .

“It’s his choice and for whatever reason he decided to take a second wife, that’s what I can say. “he was quoted as saying

Yul caused an internet meltdown back in April when he announced he had picked actress, Judy Austin as his second wife.

His first wife, May, has since expressed her displeasure at his decision, stating that she will not be cajoled to accept what does not align with her faith

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...