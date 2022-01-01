It’s Either Love or Death for Burnaboy as He Reveals He Ended Beef With Davido

Burnaboy has revealed that in this new year of 2022 which kicks off today, it’s either love or death.

In light of the recent attacks on Nigerian artistes by their Ghanaian counterparts, the Grammy award winning singer noted that everyone must love themselves by force.

Burnaboy who has been caught in an age-long beef with colleague, Davido also stated that they had made up and are good now.

He shared via his Instagram stories that, “FYI I have no issues with David. We good now.

He also explained the situation better in a lengthier post.

“David wasn’t tryna 1 on 1 me but we figured it out. 2022 all of u must love ourselves by force if not make we just kill ourselves. No more middle again. Forward ever backward never. This is my last post of the year. God bless us all.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...