It’s been a whirlwind – Obi savours experience at Lagos Rally

Politics

The presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, has reflected his campaign exactly two weeks to the highly anticipated February 25 presidential general election.

As his state-to-state campaign rallies wind down with a final stop in Lagos on Saturday, Obi took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the seemingly overwhelming support he has received.

“Today, the LP and Obidient Family will conclude the State rallies in Lagos. It’s been a whirlwind and a very value-added experience across the 36 States,” he said.

“Thank you Nigerians for engaging constructively. The Mission to take back Nigeria is real and the core objective is in sight. Let’s make it happen. Saving Nigeria is Now or Never.”

Around 11 am, Obi arrived at Alaba International Market, his first stop in Lagos. He is expected to address his supporters before moving to a town hall and finally the campaign rally at Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS).

The LP candidate said he has travelled round the country and he is more abreast of the problems now than ever, telling the traders and their families to hold him responsible.

According to him, the market was built by hard-working people and since then, nothing has been done by the government to improve the market. He promised to come back as President to address all the issues confronting the area.

Obi urged the supporters not to allow anyone to intimidate them, following rumours he heard that a vote for him would result in negative consequences for them.

He promised to stand solidly by them no matter what, as according to him Nigeria belongs to all.

Also present at the event is the LP governorship candidate in Lagos, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour.

