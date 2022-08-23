It’s all rubbish – Soyinka disowns Buhari

Nobel Laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka, has slammed those criticising him for “installing” former military head of state, Muhammadu Buhari, as Nigeria’s President in 2015.

The octogenarian, during an appearance on Channels Television’s NewsNight, says his critics are talking from ignorance.

He said: “When people talk about Wole Soyinka installing Buhari, they are talking rubbish; they don’t know what they are talking about. They are talking from ignorance. When I think of the governed themselves, I asked myself, ‘What am I doing among these people that they don’t understand that if somebody misrules, you have a right to tell people not to vote for him?’ And it is their business after that who they vote for but they have the option of spoiling their votes.

“So, when I hear Wole Soyinka was the one who installed Buhari and he should apologise to the nation, I say, ‘Your parents should apologise to the world for inflicting morons like you on the world.’”

The revered playwright said the accumulation of negativity from the governing and the governed sometimes makes him stay away from commenting on governance.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...