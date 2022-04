Seyi Shay is going to have a baby girl of her own anytime soon.

The heavily pregnant singer hosted family and friends over the Easter break for a gender reveal party of her soon-to-be- born baby.

Seyi Shay shared a video from the fun event on her Instagram page on Monday and did not forget to include the part where she pricked the big black balloon to reveal little pink balloons hidden inside; confirming the sex of the baby.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...