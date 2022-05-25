It’s a gang-up – Melaye reacts to PDP primary trouncing

Senator Dino Melaye has blamed gang-up for his loss at the primary to elect the senatorial candidate for Kogi West on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The lawmaker representing Kabba/Bunu Ijumu Federal constituency, Tajudeen Yusuf, defeated Senator Dino Melaye to clinch the Peoples Democratic Party senatorial ticket in Kogi State.

Yusuf defeated Melaye, who represented Kogi West in the eighth Assembly with 163 votes as against 99 votes polled by Melaye in a rerun election held Tuesday in Kaba, following a tied result of 88 votes apiece for the duo of TJ Yusuf and Dino Melaye after Monday’s delegates election.

Congratulating Yusuf, Melaye tweeted, “The primary has been fought and won. I congratulate Hon. T.J YUSUF and thank all those who voted in the first and second ballot for me.

“The gang-up is unimaginable but l give God praise. God bless you all. SDM.”

Speaking to journalists shortly after he was announced the winner, Yusuf extended the olive branch to his co-contestants and urged them to join hands with him to win the general election.

He commended the peaceful conduct of the primaries and promised to continue with his good work if elected at the general election.

Melaye, who represented the district as a senator from 2015 to 2019, was defeated by the incumbent Smart Adeyemi of the All Progressive Congress in a re-run senatorial election in 2019.

In Kogi East, former banker, Dr Victor Adoji clinched the ticket to fly the flag of PDP at next February’s general election.

