It’ll breed religious crisis – HURIWA warns APC over Muslim-Muslim ticket

Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, has warned the All Progressives Congress, APC, against contemplating what it describes as a national suicide of selecting a Muslim as Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s running mate.

The group warned that such moves would throw Nigeria into a religious crisis in the event that APC wins the 2023 election.

HURIWA said the election of a southerner as APC’s presidential candidate has restored National unity in Nigeria.

It urged the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to ensure the 2023 presidential election is free and fair to all, warning that anything short of level playing ground for all the candidates could lead to a civil war in the 2023 election.

According to HURIWA Nigerians will not be forced to accept the same kind of election robbery that allegedly took place in 2015 and 2019.

