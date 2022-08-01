Italian Police nab man over brutal killing of Nigerian in Italy

The Italian police have arrested a man over the brutal killing of a physically-challenged Nigerian, Alike Ogochukwu.

Sources say Filippo Claudio Giuseppe Ferlazzo, 32, is in police net for the attack that led to death.

Ferlazzo was said to have been tracked using street cameras.

He is being held on suspicion of murder and theft, the latter for allegedly taking the victim’s phone when he fled.

Ogochukwu, 39, was selling goods at midday on Friday on the main street of Civitanova Marche, a beach town on the Adriatic Sea coast, when an Italian man grabbed a crutch the street-seller used to walk and struck him down, according to the police.

The brutal murder sparked outrage online, with the Nigerian ambassador to Italy calling for justice to be done.

