‘It was a black Sunday’ – Anglican Church condemns desecration by police

The Anglican Church of Nigeria has condemned the invasion of one of its parishes in Imo State by heavily-armed policemen.

Archbishop of Owerri Ecclesiastical Diocese of the Anglican Church of Nigeria, Most Reverend David Onuoha, faulted the action of the security operatives in a statement titled ‘Re: Desecration of St Peter’s Church Eziama Obaire.’

“It was a black Sunday yesterday December 26, 2021, as armed men in uniform invaded St Peter’s Anglican Church Eziama Obaire in Nkwerre Local Government Area, Diocese of Orlu in Imo State and roundly desecrated God’s sanctuary,” said the statement released on Monday.

“The officiating priest had barely concluded the celebration and administration of the Holy Eucharist, ready for the end of year thanksgiving when armed men stormed the church. The Nigerian Police later explained that it was for the purpose of effecting an arrest.”

In scenes that left many shell-shocked, armed policemen invaded the church to arrest Mr Uche Nwosu, a former governorship candidate in Imo and son-in-law of former Governor Rochas Okorocha.

“Much as we are not concerned or interested in the reason for this invasion, which is unprecedented in the more than 160 years history of the church in this state, we are gravely worried and disturbed that worshippers were greatly frightened, worried, confused, and completely disorganised by the presence of heavily armed security operatives in the church service, thereby disrupting the worship of God’s people,” Onuoha lamented.

“That the police jumped inside the church in a Gestapo style when the service was in full session is reprehensible, primitive, and highly condemnable.

“We are at a great loss why the police decided to throw caution to the winds and completely ignore internationally acclaimed rules of engagement and civility in this matter.”

Onuoha, however, warned that acts such as the one in question could worsen the security challenges facing the state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...