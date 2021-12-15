‘It hurts a lot’ – Messi pens emotional tribute to Aguero

Paris Saint-Germain superstar, Lionel Messi has reacted to Sergio Aguero’s sudden retirement from football.

The iconic Argentine paid tribute to his compatriot Aguero, whom he described as his friend and former national teammate after the Barcelona striker was forced to announce his retirement from football on Wednesday over cardiac problems.

Aguero joined Barcelona last summer with high hopes of playing alongside Messi but contractual problems led to the Argentina captain departing the club for PSG.

And the former Manchester City striker was forced to hang his boots after being diagnosed with a heart complication.

Reacting, Messi, in a message he penned to Aguero on Wednesday, said he would miss his buddy on and off the pitch.

“Practically a whole career together. We’ve had some great moments and others that weren’t so great, but all of them have made us grow closer and become better friends. And we’re going to continue spending them together off the pitch,” Messi wrote in an Instagram post.

“With the great joy of lifting the Copa America just a little while ago, with all the achievements you obtained in England…. And the truth is that now it hurts a lot to see how you have to stop doing what you love the most because of what happened to you.

“I’m sure you will continue to be happy because you are a person who radiates happiness and those of us who love you will be there for you. Now a new stage of your life is beginning and I am convinced that you will enjoy it with a smile on your face and with all the enthusiasm that you put into everything.

“All the best in this new stage! I love you very much my friend, I’m going to miss being with you on the pitch and when we meet up with the national team.”

