ISWAP henchmen killed in Sambisa raid

Scores of ISWAP terrorists have been killed by Nigerian Air Force, NAF, military jets at the enclave of Fiya Ba Yuram, in Sambisa forest, over the weekend.

As per PRNigeria, Fiya Ba Yuram, a notorious terrorist, is the current Leader of ISWAP at Sambisa forest. He took over the leadership of the ISWAP insurgent group, following the killing of Boko Haram Leader, Abubakar Shekau, last year.

The raid at Fiya Ba Yuram’s enclave followed a credible and actionable intelligence by the Air Component of Operation of Hadin Kai, which revealed that terrorists were gathering for an undisclosed mission.

An intelligence military source, told PRNigeria that air strikes were then authorized and carried out on the location, following the intelligence.

He said: “An assessment of the location after the strikes revealed it to be successful, though it remained unconfirmed if Fiya Ba Yuram was among the terrorists neutralized in the strikes”.

When contacted, the NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet confirmed the strikes stating that, “Yes strikes were carried out on some specific targets in the Tunbuns and Sambisa with varying degrees of successes recorded. The NAF won’t however be drawn into the details of those neutralized.”

