ISWAP claims responsibility for Kogi Police Station attack

The Islamic State in West African Province (ISWAP), on Sunday, claimed responsibility for the attack on a police station in Adavi, Okene Local Government Area of Kogi State.

Recall that gunmen had invaded the station in the early hours of Saturday, wreaking havoc.

Kogi State Police Public Relations Officer, William Aya, said the attackers, who struck from the opposite direction, shot sporadically, just as the gunmen fled with bullet wounds.

However, less than 24 hours after the attack, ISWAP claimed responsibility for the attack in a report presented by the Voice of America.

A statement by the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), said soldiers of the Caliphate attacked a police station, adding that five people were killed in the raid.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...