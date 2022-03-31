Issa Rae Shuts Down Claims That She’s Pregnant: ‘Let a B*tch Eat’

Issa Rae has a response to people who started the rumour that she is pregnant with her first child with husband Louis Diame.
The rumour started to circulate last week after a video of Rae greeting Yvonne Orji surfaced on social media. Some trolls assumed that her belly was bloated with a pregnancy, but she has since shut this all down.
“I am not pregnant, fuckyouverymuch,” she wrote. “LET A BITCH EAT DRINK AND BE MERRY.”
See the video and her post:
I love it @IssaRae x @YvonneOrji ❤️ (🎥 by ME) #HOORAETakesKC pic.twitter.com/5Zi72PAJtT
— Formerly @Hazzard202. Acct stolen @ 17k (@TheShooterBae) March 25, 2022
I am not pregnant, fuckyouverymuch.
LET A BITCH EAT DRINK AND BE MERRY.
— Issa Rae (@IssaRae) March 30, 2022