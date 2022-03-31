Thursday, March 31, 2022
ADANNE

Issa Rae Shuts Down Claims That She’s Pregnant: ‘Let a B*tch Eat’

Issa Rae has a response to people who started the rumour that she is pregnant with her first child with husband Louis Diame.

The rumour started to circulate last week after a video of Rae greeting Yvonne Orji surfaced on social media. Some trolls assumed that her belly was bloated with a pregnancy, but she has since shut this all down.

“I am not pregnant, fuckyouverymuch,” she wrote. “LET A BITCH EAT DRINK AND BE MERRY.”

See the video and her post:

