Issa Rae Shuts Down Claims That She’s Pregnant: ‘Let a B*tch Eat’

Issa Rae has a response to people who started the rumour that she is pregnant with her first child with husband Louis Diame.

The rumour started to circulate last week after a video of Rae greeting Yvonne Orji surfaced on social media. Some trolls assumed that her belly was bloated with a pregnancy, but she has since shut this all down.

“I am not pregnant, fuckyouverymuch,” she wrote. “LET A BITCH EAT DRINK AND BE MERRY.”

See the video and her post:

I am not pregnant, fuckyouverymuch. LET A BITCH EAT DRINK AND BE MERRY. — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) March 30, 2022

