Issa Rae Reveals She had to Shut Down Pregnancy Rumours Because Her Mother Believed Them

Issa Rae has revealed the reason she took to social media to shut down rumour that she was pregnant.

The actress opened up about speaking out at the time the news made the round back in March.

Recall that the “Insecure” star had been trending on Twitter, with many speculating whether she was pregnant based on a photo she had posted on social media at the time — supposedly, Issa left people with the impression that she had a bun in the oven.

The California native later responded, writing, “LET A BITCH EAT DRINK AND BE MERRY,” and the reason she addressed this was because members of her family were led to believe she was expecting.

Issa, who graces the first-ever TODAY digital cover, told the publication, “My sister sent me a screenshot of my mom texting her an article like, ‘Did she tell you … Are the rumors true?’ I was like, ‘What?!’”

“[My sister] was like, ‘Not Mom believing in gossip!’ I was like, ‘But she texted you and she didn’t even ask me!’ I’m like, ‘Mom, a pregnancy … you really think that I would hide a grandchild from you? That you’ve been begging for?! So I had to say something, because it was getting out of hand.”

