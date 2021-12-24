Issa Rae Celebrates Having a Magazine Cover Throughout 2021, Thanks Her Team

Issa Rae indeed worked 2021 to her best advantage and was on a magazine cover almost every month of this year.

The actress and “Insecure” star did a shout out to her team that made this possible as he shared her different covers; some as many as three in one month.

Issa Rae revealed that when her team told her it was aiming for a magazine cover every month as her hit show, ‘ Insecure’ comes to an end, she initially said no.

She however started worth gracing magazine covers for 2021 with Paper Magazine’a shoot in in February all through to May before going on a simmer break in June to prepare for her wedding.

She resumed in September and continued through to December

