Issa Rae Addresses Ezra Miller Situation, Says Hollywood Continues to ‘Protect Offenders’

Issa Rae has added her voice to the list of people who aren’t happy with how the Ezra Miller situation is being handled by Hollywood.

The actor has been accused of everything from burglary, abduction, assault, grooming a child, and more. Yet, they didn’t lose their role as The Flash.

Speaking about this in her interview with Elle, Issa Rae called Hollywood for shielding dangerous individuals like Miller.

“While I don’t support people jumping to immediate conclusions and I think it’s entirely fair for investigations to happen, I think it’s extremely important to, like the mantra says, ‘Listen to women,’” Rae said. “I’m gonna be real, the stuff that’s happening with Ezra Miller is, to me, a microcosm of Hollywood. There’s this person who’s a repeat offender, who’s been behaving atrociously, and as opposed to shutting them down and shutting the production down, there’s an effort to save the movie and them.”

“That is a clear example of the lengths that Hollywood will go to to save itself and to protect offenders,” Rae continued. “So, don’t do that, and women may be able to thrive. They won’t have to live in fear of keeping silent because it’ll ruin their careers. It’s just a constant pattern of abuse that’ll only persist if Hollywood continues to insist on being this way.”

