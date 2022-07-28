Israel DMW Promises to Serve Davido in His Next Life After Securing 2-Year UK Visa

When it comes to his decision to work with Davido, Israel DMW has absolutely no regrets.

The logistics manager of the DMW label boss, took to his Instagram stories to praise the latter after securing a 2-year UK visa.

Israel who is set to get married soon and can confidently add ‘O2 Arena Performing Artist’ to his résumé, shared that all that’s left is for him to secure an American visa. He wrote,

“I just got another 2yrs UK Visa into my life. Thanks my oga. If I come another life again, it is you I will serve. E remain America ooh. URUESE KAKABO.”

