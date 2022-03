It looks like Israel DMW will get to introduce Davido onstage afterall, on Saturday, March 5 at the O2 Arena.

The logistics manager of the DMW crew who has been working hard at rehearsals for his presentation has finally landed in London in time for the show.

Israel DMW shared photos of himself at the airport as he thanked his “oga” and revealed that Davido personally wrote the UK embassy on his behalf for the visa, making the whole process expedited.

