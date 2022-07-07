Thursday, July 7, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Israel DMW Elicits Fits of Laughter as He Recalls ‘Suspicious’ Circumstance He Met Dele Momodu

Israel DMW had his boss, Davido and other members of the DMW crew in fits of hysterical laughter after recalling how he met Dele Momodu.

The logistics manager and aide to Davido disclosed that he had met the media mogul at the party of billionaire businessman, Aliko Dangote in Kano.

Israel DMW revealed that after leaving the party for Lagos, be met Momodu at the airport as they waited for their Arik Airline flight.

On landing, Dele Momodu asked that Israel come with him to his car and he obliged. However, he was asked to search himself on getting into the car as the older man suspected him of stealing his phone.

When his bags were brought,they were also searched and only drinks were found in them.

After the thorough search, Dele Momodu apologised, gave him the sum of #2000 and sent him on his way.

Israel DMW called Dele Momodu on the phone to remind him of their first encounter as he and the older man shared laughs too.

