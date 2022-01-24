Israel DMW Credits Himself for Davido and Wizkid’s Reconciliation

Davido’s logistics manager and aide, Israel DMW has announced that he is responsible for the reconciliation between his boss and Wizkid.

He took to his Instagram page to make the assertion following the viral video of both music icons hugging it out in the club over the weekend.

Israel DMW noted that he initiated the reconciliation as he wondered what the beefwas about initially.

“Am the real initiator of the final settlement between my oga and big Wizy. What was even the quarrel about in the first place? Dis is 2022. Let there be peace abeg,” he said.

