Thursday, July 7, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Israel DMW Begins Wedding Preparation, Laments Cost of Wedding Suit

Israel DMW is all the way up with wedding preparations and isn’t ready for the huge financial responsibility that comes with it.

The logistics manager and aide to DMW label boss, Davido lamented the cost of his wedding suit which is to be made by ace designer, Yomi Casual.

In a video up on his Instagram stories, Israel was captured with Yomi taking his measurements. He then went on to complain about the #500,000 price tag of his suit.

His designer assured him that he is a big boy who can afford it and come what may, he’s got his back.

 

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: