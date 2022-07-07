Israel DMW Begins Wedding Preparation, Laments Cost of Wedding Suit

Israel DMW is all the way up with wedding preparations and isn’t ready for the huge financial responsibility that comes with it.

The logistics manager and aide to DMW label boss, Davido lamented the cost of his wedding suit which is to be made by ace designer, Yomi Casual.

In a video up on his Instagram stories, Israel was captured with Yomi taking his measurements. He then went on to complain about the #500,000 price tag of his suit.

His designer assured him that he is a big boy who can afford it and come what may, he’s got his back.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...