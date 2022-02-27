Israel Adesanya Shares An Amazing Experience With a White Girl Courtesy Afrobeat

No doubt that Afrobeat has become an internationally acclaimed genre of music and this is working wonders as Israel Adesanya bears witness.

The mixed martial artist shared an amazing experience with white people especially women who have gone out of their way to learn the Yoruba language because of the music.

Israel posted a clip of himself at Old Trafford where he hailed a Caucasian woman for her Yoruba skills. She noted that she learnt the language as the gisted and shared laughs together alongside some of his other friends.

“What a life! Ticking things off YOUR bucket list. Last night I had a moment of “dafuq” when #Afrobeat music got all deez oyinbo people singing Yoruba to me in the club. But maan this just takes the cake!!! I love it here, so many black faces, so many Nigerians and the love from the people has been real! I appreciate these moments in life xo,” he captioned his post.

