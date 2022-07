Israel Adesanya has retained his UFC middleweight title after beating his opponent, Jared Cannonier in a unanimous decision.

The UFC champion and ambassador of the Nigerian flag and Yoruba culture made sure to greet his parents and family members who joined him onstage after his win.

Israel Adesanya greeted his folks on the traditional Yoruba way while shaking hands with others after his win.

He also made sure to sign a Nigerian flag for a fan on his way out of the arena.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...