Islamic Organisation, OIC Hails Buhari Government For Donating $1million To Afghanistan

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has commended the Nigerian government for donating one million dollars to the Humanitarian Trust Fund for Afghanistan.

It was learnt that the Nigerian government’s donation was to bolster OIC’s efforts at easing the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

The organisation had announced the launch of the trust fund to address the humanitarian crises in Afghanistan during its extraordinary emergency conference on Afghanistan in December 2021, held in Islamabad, Pakistan.

OIC Secretary-General, Hissein Brahim Taha in a statement obtained by SaharaReporters on Thursday noted that Nigeria’s donation would help in catering to the needs of millions of Afghan people, including women and children.

He said, “This donation comes in time to add a new momentum to OIC’s efforts to contribute to easing the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and to help in catering to the needs of millions of Afghan people, including women and children.

“OIC remains committed to the noble cause of supporting the Afghan people and will spare no effort in implementing to the full the special resolution on Afghanistan issued by the last extraordinary session of the Council of Foreign Ministers held in December 2021 in Islamabad, Republic of Pakistan.

“The OIC appeals to all Member States, stakeholders and partners to come on board and make contributions to the humanitarian trust fund for Afghanistan through the bank account reserved for this fund within the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB).”

