Isaiah Rashad Finally Addresses Alleged Sex Tape Leak During Coachella Set

Isaiah Rashad has finally addressed that sex tape saga.

The artist took the stage at Coachella on Saturday, where the rapper opened his set with a video montage focused on some recent events in his life.

Recall that earlier in the year, some people leaked footage of a man—allegedly Rashad—engaging in sexual acts with men. And during his set, he shared a video montage of The Game, Joe Budden, Akademiks, and more, discussing the leaked video during podcasts and interviews.

“The purpose of doing that was to embarrass him,” a voice is heard saying in the video. “However, it backfired. When his video leaked, his streams and everything went up. He’s up on the charts now.”

He then went on to perform some of his biggest hits.

Watch him:

Isaiah Rashad’s intro video at Coachella: “The purpose of doing that was to embarrass him. However, that backfired. When his video leaked, his dreams and everything went up.” pic.twitter.com/xnPUzuftmT — Pigeons & Planes (@PigsAndPlans) April 17, 2022

Isaiah Rashad gets emotional during his performance, "I've seen y'all messages and shit, y'all niggas kept me alive these last couple months" pic.twitter.com/Cdc3vKRGMZ — SOUND (@itsavibe) April 17, 2022

