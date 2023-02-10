Search
Is 4 Times a Week Work? Deyemi Okanlawon Tackles Toke Makinwa on Frequency of Sex

Celebrity

Toke Makinwa had Deyemi Okanlawon on the hot seat for this week’s edition of Bluezone Conversations with Durex.

In the course of their discussion, they talked about sex and the frequency of it in relationships.

While Makinwa was of the opinion that having sex as often as 4 times a week is ot of work, Deyemi opined that it was too little.

The duo got into a friendly banter on sex and what frequency was normal it acceptable for married folks.

Okanlawon noted that as often as you eat, you should have sex while the host had a differing stance on it. Watch below.

Messi, Mbappe and Benzema named as finalists for the 2022 Fifa The Best Award

FIFA has officially named the three finalists for the...
Gov Ganduje drags FG to court over Naira redesign

The Kano State Government has filed a lawsuit against...
Just In: Atiku Campaign DG escapes assassination, fingers Wike

The Director-General of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential...
BREAKING: PDP expels Nnamani, Fayose’s son, others

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expelled former Enugu...

