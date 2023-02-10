Is 4 Times a Week Work? Deyemi Okanlawon Tackles Toke Makinwa on Frequency of Sex

Toke Makinwa had Deyemi Okanlawon on the hot seat for this week’s edition of Bluezone Conversations with Durex.

In the course of their discussion, they talked about sex and the frequency of it in relationships.

While Makinwa was of the opinion that having sex as often as 4 times a week is ot of work, Deyemi opined that it was too little.

The duo got into a friendly banter on sex and what frequency was normal it acceptable for married folks.

Okanlawon noted that as often as you eat, you should have sex while the host had a differing stance on it. Watch below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...