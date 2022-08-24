Irv Gotti Gloats About His Creepy Infatuation With Young Ashanti

Irv Gotti is still talking about Ashanti.

The Murder Inc. producer shared more details about his infatuation with the singer in episode three of The Murder Inc. Story docuseries aired last night on BET. And people are dragging him for filth over this.

Talking about how he grabbed the young Ashanti and made lewd comments about her body, he said:

“I’m separated from [my wife] Deb. I’m on my own. And Ashanti’s coming to the studio every day and our friendship and bond is naturally growing. She used to wear these Juicy sweats and her ass was looking fat. Her ass was looking great. So, one day I was like, ‘Yo, I’ll take you home.’ She said, ‘Bet, cool.’ We are walking to her front door of her crib. She turns and says goodbye and I just kiss her and grab her ass and just mwah. It was like, what took you so long?”

Watch him:

See sample reactions from people in the industry:

For example they made a real compelling argument about reframing how we look at their feud with 50 and nobody is talking about it. It’s all about his obsession with a woman out of his league from 20 years ago who is paying him dust in 2022. — David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) August 24, 2022

