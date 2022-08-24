Wednesday, August 24, 2022
HomeLifestyle
ADANNE
ADANNE

Latest Posts

Irv Gotti Gloats About His Creepy Infatuation With Young Ashanti

Irv Gotti is still talking about Ashanti.

The Murder Inc. producer shared more details about his infatuation with the singer in episode three of The Murder Inc. Story docuseries aired last night on BET. And people are dragging him for filth over this.

Talking about how he grabbed the young Ashanti and made lewd comments about her body, he said:

“I’m separated from [my wife] Deb. I’m on my own. And Ashanti’s coming to the studio every day and our friendship and bond is naturally growing. She used to wear these Juicy sweats and her ass was looking fat. Her ass was looking great. So, one day I was like, ‘Yo, I’ll take you home.’ She said, ‘Bet, cool.’ We are walking to her front door of her crib. She turns and says goodbye and I just kiss her and grab her ass and just mwah. It was like, what took you so long?”

Watch him:

See sample reactions from people in the industry:

ADANNE
ADANNE

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: