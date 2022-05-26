Iretiola Doyle Shares Moving Story About Adesua Etomi Saving Her Daughter Bullies

Iretiola Doyle has shared a moving story about the relationship between Adesua Etomi, her daughter and herself.

The veteran Nollywood actress dedicated a post to her younger colleague alongside two other women via her Instagram page.

Iretiola Doyle disclosed that her daughter, Jemiyo Doyle who just clocked 18, had changed schools and was the victim of bullying at he new school because she had vyied for a position on the student council and won.

Then Adesua stepped in and insisted that she was going to pick Jem from school that day, insisting that she stay back in the car.

Adesua and Jem took a while in coming back because she not only picked the younger kid up, she made sure to stroll around the school premises with her. This left many of the students dumbstruck as they watched Jem walk hand in hand with Adesua.

Iretiola Doyle noted that this singular incident drastically brought down the bullying.

