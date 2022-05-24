Iretiola Doyle Faults Niyi Over Shade

Iretiola Doyle isn’t letting Niyi Akinmolayan get off easily after he shaded Nollywood actors.

The veteran screen goddess replied the filmmaker’s tweet where he faulted thespians for wanting challenging roles but not being able to do the work that comes with such

Akinmolayan had earlier tweeted that; “Ordinary table read, una no go show…talk less rehearsals. But you want challenging roles. Influencer actor lol.”

Doyle had replied the tweet with some rather scathing words directed at Nigerian filmmakers . She said; “Perhaps of casting is based on talent and hunger to succeed as opposed to social media numbers and who is willing to push YOUR film aggressively (at no cost), producers wouldn’t have this particular problem.”

Perhaps if casting is based on talent and the hunger to succeed as opposed to social media numbers and who is willing to push YOUR film aggressively (at no added cost) producers wouldn't have this particular problem. https://t.co/euKIcrdN8k — Iretiola Doyle (@IretiolaDoyle) May 22, 2022

