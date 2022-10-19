Iranian climber who broke Hijab rules gets hero’s welcome

A large crowd at Tehran airport greeted an Iranian sport climber, Elnaz Rekabi, considered a “heroine” by many for having competed with her hair uncovered.

Rekabi, 33, defied Iran’s strict dress code – but said her hijab had fallen off “inadvertently”.

However many are sceptical about the explanation given on her Instagram, believing it was written under duress.

Iran is currently gripped by protests against compulsory hijab laws and the nation’s clerical establishment.

Iranian women are required to cover their hair with a hijab and their arms and legs with loose clothing. Female athletes must also abide by the dress code when they are officially representing Iran in competitions abroad.

Ms Rekabi flew in from South Korea before dawn on Wednesday, where she had been competing at the Asian Championships.

Her family met her at the airport, where she was hugged and handed several bunches of flowers.

Videos on social media show hundreds of supporters clapping and chanting “Elnaz is a heroine” as she arrived.

Ms Rekabi has been hailed as a new symbol of the protests led by women in Iran.

