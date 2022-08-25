IPOB goes spiritual, says corpses in S/East must be buried within 3 days

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has compelled people in the south east to bury their dead ones within three days as against longer days spent in committing them to the earth.

A statement by the spokesperson of IPOB, Emma Powerful has attributed the problems facing Ndigbo in recent times to the longer days spent before burying their love ones.

Consequently, the group has warned all mortuaries in the south east to abide by the directive even as it has proposed shutting down morgues in the zone.

According to Powerful, IPOB has viewed spiritually the problems of Ndigbo and discovered it was caused by this norm. He noted that the new practice negates the ancient culture of Ndigbo where their dead ones were buried within three days.

“The global movement and noble family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the command and leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu KANU wish to announce to all Biafrans, friends of Biafra and lovers of Biafra freedom that it is high time Biafrans start burying our dead within three days as it was in ancient times.

“IPOB has gone too deep in the spiritual and finds out that keeping our dead ones for so long is contributing to the major problems of Ndigbo in these present times.

“Our ancestors were burying their dead ones within three days and that is our culture and it helped our ancestors spiritually. Igbos has very rich and spiritually based culture which our ancestors maintained from the beginning of time.

“The present habit of keeping dead bodies more than three days and even months and years in the mortuary have had dire effects on our land and contributed to the spiritual weekness of Igbo Nation and of the entire Biafraland, moral decadence and all manner of evil that have taken root in our land.

”Now that IPOB has come to realise that this alien practice of keeping the dead on land rather than committed to mother earth has had a very negative impact on our people and upon our land. It has therefore become very imperative to urge our people to revert to the old practices that have very positive effect upon our wellbeing both spiritually and otherwise,” Powerful said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...