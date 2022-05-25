IPOB cancels Thursday’s sit-at-home

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has announced a new date for the sit-at-home order earlier scheduled for Thursday, May 26.

IPOB, in a statement by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, said the sit-at-home will now be observed on June 28, the new date fixed for the hearing of Nnamdi Kanu’s case.

Kanu’s lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, had earlier announced the adjournment of the trial in an update on his Twitter handle on Wednesday, adding that the presiding judge, Justice Binta Nyako, was indisposed.

The statement from IPOB reads, “The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under our great leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU wish to notify Biafrans both home and abroad that our Leader’s Court in Abuja 26th May has been postponed to 28th June.

“IPOB has been informed why and what caused the sudden change of date and we accepted it, we just received the communication from the Federal High Court’s Registrar, through our legal counsel Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor notifying us that the Court will no longer be sitting tomorrow, 26th May 2022, on our Leader’s case.

“Therefore, there will be no sit-at-home in regard to tomorrow’s case instead sit-at-home will hold on 28th June 2022.

“According to the Registrar, this is because Justice Binta Nyako is indisposed, and as such, the matter is now adjourned to the 28th day of June 2022 for ruling/hearing.

“We most respectfully, urge you all to maintain restraint, as you have always done. Keep your eyes on the ball, which is the freedom of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“Also, please note that Justice delayed is not justice denied. We are aggressively cruising to victory of our Leader, it is only a matter of time. There is no sit-at-home again tomorrow Biafrans should bear with us.

“We profoundly appreciate your solidarity, unflinching support and prayers, which have been sustaining us thus far. Please do not relent in your prayers, we do not take it for granted.

“We shall continue to keep you all informed as events unfold.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...