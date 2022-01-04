International Music Chart: Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” Leads

Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” tops this week’s International Music Chart, and it is followed closely at number 2 by Ed Sheeran and Elton John’s “Merry Christmas.”

Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” sits at number 3, while Wham’s “Last Christmas” follows at number 4.

Bobby Helm’s “Jingle Bell Rock” drops to number 5, while Burl Ives’s “A Holly Jolly Christmas” sits at number 6.

At number 7 we meet Pogues’ “Fairytale of New York” featuring Kristy Maccoll, while Adele’s “Easy on Me” drops to number 8.

Andy Williams’ “it’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” sits at number 9, while Chakin’ Stevens’ “Merry Christmas Everyone” leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. SHAKIN’ STEVENS – MERRY CHRISTMAS EVERYONE

9. ANDY WILLIAMS – IT’S THE MOST WONDERFUL TIME OF THE YEAR

8. ADELE – EASY ON ME

7. POGUES FT. KRISTY MACCOLL – FAIRYTALE OF NEWYORK

6. BURL IVES – A HOLLY JOLLY CHRISTMAS

5. BOBBY HELM – JINGLE BELL ROCK

4. WHAM – LAST CHRISTMAS

3. BRENDA LEE – ROCKIN’ AROUND THE CHRISTMAS TREE

2. ED SHEERAN X ELTON JOHN – MERRY CHRISTMAS

1. MARIAH CAREY – ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS IS YOU

