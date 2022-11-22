International Music Chart: Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” Leads

Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” tops this week’s International Music Chart, and it is followed by Drake and 21 Savage’s “Rich Flex” at number 2.

At number 3 we meet Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy,” while Drake and 21 Savage’s “Major Distribution” rises to number 4.

Oliver Tree and Robin Schulz’s “Miss You” sits at number 5, while Drake and 21 Savage’s “On BS” clinches onto number 6.

At number 7 we meet Meghan Trainor’s “Made You Look,” while Drake and 21 Savage’s “Spin About You” debuts at number 8.

Venbee and Goddard’s “Messy in Heaven” sits at number 9, while Drake and 21 Savage’s “Millions” featuring Travis Scott leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. DRAKE X 21 SAVAGE FT. TRAVIS SCOTT – MILLIONS

9. VENBEE X GODDARD – MESSY IN HEAVEN

8. DRAKE X 21 SAVAGE – SPIN BOUT U

7. MEGHAN TRAINOR – MADE YOU LOOK

6. DRAKE X 21 SAVAGE – ON BS

5. OLIVER TREE X ROBIN SCHULZ – MISS YOU

4. DRAKE X 21 SAVAGE – MAJOR DISTRIBUTION

3. SAM SMITH X KIM PETRAS – UNHOLY

2. DRAKE X 21 SAVAGE – RICH FLEX

1. TAYLOR SWIFT – ANTI-HERO

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...