International Music Chart: Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” Leads

Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” tops this week’s International Music Chart, and it is followed by Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” at number 2.

Raye’s “Escapism” featuring 070 Shake debuts at number 3, while Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” debuts at number 4.

Wham’s “Last Christmas” returns to number 5, while Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy,” drops to number 6.

ED Sheeran and Elton John’s “Merry Christmas” debuts at number 7, while Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock” follows at number 8.

Burl Ives’ “A Holly Holly Christmas” sits at number 9, while Drake and 21 Savage’s “Rich Flex” leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. DRAKE X 21 SAVAGE – RICH FLEX

9. BURL IVES – A HOLLY JOLLY CHRISTMAS

8. BOBBY HELMS – JINGLE BELL ROCK

7. ED SHEERAN X ELTON JOHN – MERRY CHRISTMAS

6. SAM SMITH X KIM PETRAS – UNHOLY

5. WHAM – LAST CHRISTMAS

4. BRENDA LEE – ROCKIN’ AROUND THE CHRISTMAS TREE

3. RAYE FT. 070 SHAKE – ESCAPISM

2. MARIAH CAREY – ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS IS YOU

1. TAYLOR SWIFT – ANTI-HERO

