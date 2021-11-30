International Music Chart: Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” Leads

Taylor Swift’s All Too Well (Taylor’s Version) tops this week’s International Music Chart, and it is followed closely at number 2 by Adele’s Easy on Me.

Adele’s Oh My God sits at number 3, while Stay by The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber drops two spots to number 4.

At number 5 we meet Ed Sheeran’s Shivers while Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow’s Industry Baby drops to number 6.

Adele returns to number 7 with I Drink Wine, while Silk Sonic’s Smokin Out the Window drops to number 8.

Ed Sheeran’s Bad Habits drops to number 9, while Glass Animals’ Heat Waves leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. GLASS ANIMALS – HEAT WAVES

9. ED SHEERAN – BAD HABITS

8. SILK SONIC – SMOKIN OUT THE WINDOW

7. ADELE – I DRINK WINE

6. LIL NAS X X JACK HARLOW – INDUSTRY BABY

5. ED SHEERAN – SHIVERS

4. THE KID LAROI X JUSTIN BIEBER – STAY

3. ADELE – OH MY GOD

2. ADELE – EASY ON ME

1. TAYLOR SWIFT – ALL TOO WELL (TAYLOR’S VERSION)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...