International Music Chart: Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” Leads

Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” tops this week’s international music chart, and it is followed at number 2 by Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy.”

Harry Styles’ “As it Was” drops two spots to number 3, while David Guetta’s “I’m Good (Blue)” featuring Bebe Rexha maintains its place at number 4.

Lewis Capaldi’s “Forget Me” rises one spot to number 5, while Post Malone’s “I Like You (A Happier Song) featuring Doja Cat drops one spot to number 6.

At number 7, we meet Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal’s “B.O.T.A”, while Nicki Youre’s “Sunroof” featuring Dazy drops to number 8.

One Republic’s “I Ain’t Worried” rises one spot to number 9, while Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. NICKI MINAJ – SUPER FREAKY GIRL

9. ONEREPUBLIC – I AIN’T WORRIED

8. NICKI YOURE X DAZY – SUNROOF

7. ELIZA ROSE X INTERPLANETARY CRIMINAL – B.O.T.A (BADDEST OF THEM ALL)

6. POST MALONE FT. DOJA CAT – I LIKE YOU (A HAPPIER SONG)

5. LEWIS CAPALDI – FORGET ME

4. DAVID GUETTA FT. BEBE REXHA – I’M GOOD (BLUE)

3. HARRY STYLES – AS IT WAS

2. SAM SMITH X KIM PETRAS – UNHOLY

1. STEVE LACY – BAD HABIT

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...