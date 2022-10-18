International Music Chart: Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” Leads

Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” tops this week’s international music chart, and it is followed at number 2 by Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy.”

See the list:

10. NICKI MINAJ – SUPER FREAKY GIRL

9. BEYONCE- CUFF IT

8. NICKI YOURE X DAZY – SUNROOF

7. ONE REPUBLIC – I AIN’T WORRIED

6. POST MALONE FT. DOJA CAT – I LIKE YOU (HAPPIER SONG)

5. LEWIS CAPALDI – FORGET ME

4. HARRY STYLES – AS IT WAS

3. DAVID GUETTA FT. BEBE REXHA- I’M GOOD (BLUE)

2. SAM SMITH X KIM PETRAS – UNHOLY

1. STEVE LACY – BAD HABIT

